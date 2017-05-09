CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Pentair to spin off its electrical business

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
(Corrects first paragraph to say Pentair is based in UK, not the United States)
May 9 UK-based pump manufacturer Pentair Plc said on Tuesday it would spin off its electrical business into a separate publicly traded company, as it focuses on its core business, which makes water treatment equipment.
Pentair's electrical business makes stainless steel, aluminum and non-metallic enclosures that guard sensitive electrical and electronic equipment, and reported sales of $2.1 billion in 2016.
This company, to be separated in a tax-free spin-off to Pentair shareholders, would be named at a later date, Pentair said.
Pentair would be left with its water business, which reported sales of $2.8 billion in 2016.
The separation is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, Pentair said.
Goldman Sachs & Co LLC served as financial adviser to Pentair, while Foley & Lardner LLP acted as legal adviser. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.