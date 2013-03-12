Some arms programs may face ax if US cuts prevail -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 12 Some U.S. weapons programs
may face termination if Congress and the Obama administration do
not find a way to roll back additional budget cuts that started
taking effect March 1, the Pentagon's chief arms buyer told a
defense conference on Tuesday.
Undersecretary of Defense Frank Kendall said the Pentagon
would seek to protect some programs, including cybersecurity and
the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, if
lawmakers gave it some discretion about how additional cuts were
implemented. That means some other programs might face
termination, Kendall said. He declined to elaborate on which
programs would be particularly vulnerable.