Pentagon withholding payments from six weapons makers

WASHINGTON Oct 16 The U.S. Defense Department
is withholding payments from six arms makers for problems with
their internal business systems, including Lockheed Martin Corp
, Northrop Grumman Corp and two United
Technologies Corp units.
The Pentagon's Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA)
stepped up enforcement of rules for the business systems that
companies use to track cost and schedule information under a
2011 change in federal acquisition rules.
U.S. Navy Commander Bill Urban, a Pentagon spokesman, said
DCMA had "consistently maintained rigor in making determinations
on all contractor business systems" since the change in the law,
and there had not been a recent change in enforcement.
Congress and top Pentagon officials have tried to increase
oversight of major weapons programs in recent years after
billions of dollars of cost overruns and schedule delays that
affected nearly ever major weapons program.
Urban said the agency was withholding payments ranging from
2 percent to 5 percent from two Lockheed units, two United
Technologies units, Northrop, and AAI Corp, a unit of Textron
Inc, for problems with their respective "earned value
management systems," or EVMS.
The latest company to have funds withheld is Pratt &
Whitney, a unit of United Technologies, which builds engines for
the F-35 fighter jet, and is facing a 5 percent withhold rate,
Urban said.
DCMA began withholding 5 percent of payments from Sikorsky
Aircraft, another United Technologies unit, starting Sept. 6,
for issues with direct costs and material accounting, he said.
The agency started holding back 5 pct of payments from
Northrop's Global Hawk program beginning Aug. 27, for seven
deficiencies involving direct costs and changes associated with
revisions to its "estimates at completion," he said. The total
amount withheld thus far was $584,000, Urban said.
Textron Inc has faced a 2 percent withholding since
March 2013.
Lockheed's Aeronautics division is having 2 percent of
payments withheld, effective Aug. 30, when the rate was lowered
from 5 percent, after the company made "significant progress:
toward fixing the deficient system.
Lockheed's space systems unit was hit with a 5 percent
withholding beginning in March 2012, Urban said.