Humana, Health Net win U.S. defense contracts -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, July 21 Humana Government Business Inc, a unit of Humana Inc, and Health Net Federal Services LLC have been selected to provide managed care support to the U.S. Defense Department's TRICARE healthcare program, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The total potential value of Humana's contract, including all option periods, is estimated at $40.5 billion. The instant award, which comprises the nine-month base period, is valued at $67.4 million, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The total potential value of Health Net's contract, including all option periods, is estimated at $17.7 billion. The instant award, which comprises the nine month base period, is valued at $49.3 million, the statement said.

