UPDATE 1-Pentagon eyes project to preserve helicopter design capabilities

* Arms buyer concerned about losing design capacity
* Similar initiative under way for next-generation fighters
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
NEW YORK, Nov 28 The U.S. Defense Department may
fund initial work on a new military helicopter in a year or two
to preserve the industry's critical design capabilities for that
sector, the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer said on Wednesday.
Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall told an investor
conference he was concerned that the U.S. defense industry could
lose the capacity to generate new designs for military
helicopters because the Pentagon had not funded development of a
new attack helicopter for many years.
"We really need to do something in some cases to preserve
our design teams, which once they're gone away, are very hard to
bring back," Kendall told a conference hosted by Credit Suisse.
Kendall invited weapons makers last month to participate in
an 18-month initiative led by the Pentagon's Defense Advanced
Research Projects Agency (DARPA) that will look at the next era
in U.S. air combat superiority after the F-35 and F-22 fighters
are retired decades from now.
He said the department could launch a similar initiative for
helicopters in a year or two.
"You get several things from that - you move the technology
forward, you reduce the lead time to the next product, you
preserve your industrial base capacity," he said.
The U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy have launched new
competitions for two different helicopter programs, but both
services are looking for aircraft that already exist - not
"clean sheet" designs built specifically for the military.
The U.S. Army is also considering a competition to replace
its aging OH-58 Kiowa Warrior armed scout helicopters, although
officials may still opt to extend the life of the existing
aircraft, which were built by Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron
Inc.
Kendall said Army officials believed they could afford a new
procurement program, but the answer would depend on the
service's future budget levels.
"They think they can still get that in, depending upon what
the cost cap is," he said. "But there is an affordability
constraint, so I don't know what's going to happen there."
Future Pentagon budget levels are uncertain, since Congress
has not passed a budget for fiscal 2013, which began Oct. 1, and
lawmakers may yet avert $600 billion in U.S. budget reductions
that are due to kick in at the beginning of January.
Sikorsky, a unit of United Technologies Corp, as
well as Boeing Co and Europe's EADS have urged
the Army to buy new helicopters, instead of extending the life
of the old ones.
Army spokesman Dov Schwartz said the Army was evaluating the
results of flight demonstrations completed by several helicopter
makers earlier this year.
"No decision is expected prior to the first of the year,' he
said.