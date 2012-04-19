UPDATE 1-US Air Force changing space acquisition plans

* Smaller companies could help government save costs
* New approaches needed to deal with tighter budgets
* Air Force seeking smaller, more flexible satellites
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, April 19 Top U.S.
Air Force officials mapped out a new approach to buying
satellites and related equipment that aims to tap the talent of
smaller aerospace firms and spur big companies to get new
capabilities on orbit more quickly and cheaply.
Air Force Chief of Staff General Norton Schwartz urged big
U.S. aerospace companies on Thursday to stay focused on cutting
costs and keeping schedules on track, but said the military
should also expand its capacity to deal more directly with
smaller, more agile, companies.
Lieutenant General Ellen Pawlikowski, Commander of the Air
Force's Space and Missile Systems Center, told executives that
tighter budgets were forcing a new approach, especially given
the military's reliance on satellites for everything from
communications to targeting and weather information.
"It's time to take a step back and look at the architecture
that we have," Pawlikowski told the annual Space Foundation
conference. "We don't have the money that we used to have ..
We've got to have flexibility. We've got to be affordable."
Schwartz said tighter budgets meant that both industry and
government needed to change after years of schedule delays and
billions of dollars of cost overruns on satellite systems.
"If there's one piece of advice, it's deliver on your
promises," Schwartz told industry executives at the conference.
The Air Force accounts for about 85 percent of the Pentagon's
total space budget.
The Pentagon's fiscal 2013 budget proposed cutting spending
on military space programs by 22 percent, unsettling major
companies in the sector such as Lockheed Martin Corp,
Boeing Co, and Northrop Grumman Corp.
Lockheed's top space executive warned earlier this week that
further cuts to the Pentagon budget would cut and delay space
programs, although they were unlikely to be killed outright
given their importance to national security.
"Affordability is the key to everything that we do," Major
General John Hyten, the Air Force's top space acquisition
official, told Reuters. Even a small decline in next year's
budget target could result in a program cancellation, he said,
given how little cushion was in the current plan.
"If the budget comes down even a little, then something has
to give," he said. The Air Force and its contractors are under
immense pressure to keep all programs on schedule because they
are urgently needed to replace aging satellites on orbit.
"We can't afford a single slip. Everything has to deliver on
time, because we don't have a lot of margin left in the
operational capability on orbit," Hyten said, noting that many
of the satellites on orbit are approaching the end of their
expected service life, or have already exceeded it.
Schwartz said the Air Force needed to take a broader view of
its industrial base and develop the personnel and skills to be
able to deal directly with second- and third-tier suppliers,
cutting out the big companies as intermediaries.
He said there were some benefits to working with one big
prime contractor, but smaller companies were often more agile in
responding to changing market conditions. Working with them
directly could help lower costs, he said.
That's good news for smaller companies like Harris Corp and
others who are vying for a bigger share of space contracts that
traditionally have been dominated by the big primes.
Pawlikowski said the Air Force was exploring a range of
different approaches, including greater user of smaller
satellites that would be less expensive to launch into space, or
sending government sensors into orbit aboard commercial or
international satellites.
Having more satellites would also make U.S. capabilities
more resilient to enemy attacks using physical or cyber weapons,
she said, adding that new advanced communications, missile
warning and positioning satellites would still form the
cornerstone of the Air Force's presence in space.
The Air Force would be seeking to simplify follow-on
purchases of the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) secure
communications satellites built by Lockheed and other big
systems, including the ground-based system that ties the
satellites together, she said.
The government is also trying to streamline oversight of
programs once they are finished with development, reduce costly
paperwork and adopt more fixed-price contracts.
Hyten said the service expected to reap savings of well over
10 percent by signing a fixed-price, incentive fee contract with
Lockheed for the next two AEHF satellites, with a contract
expected to be awarded this summer.
The Air Force also plans to negotiate a fixed-price,
incentive fee contract for the next four Global Positioning
System III satellites to be built by Lockheed, he told Reuters.
It would seek similar terms for the next two Space Based
Infrared System (SBIRS) missile warning satellites, also built
by Lockheed, with an expected award date early in fiscal year
2013, which begins Oct. 1.
The Pentagon is also exploring combined space operations
with allies, General Robert Kehler, commander of U.S. Strategic
Command, told the conference.