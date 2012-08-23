AM General, Lockheed, Oshkosh to work on Humvee replacement

WASHINGTON Aug 22 The U.S. Army and Marine
Corps on Wednesday awarded Humvee maker AM General as well as
Lockheed Martin Corp and Oshkosh Corp contracts
valued at $56 million to $66 million to work on prototypes for a
new truck to replace the workhorse Humvee.
The multibillion-dollar Humvee-replacement program is one of
few new development programs available to U.S. companies as the
Pentagon prepares for up to $1 trillion in cuts to planned
spending over the next decade.
Lockheed, privately held AM General and Oshkosh beat out
Navistar International Corp, General Dynamics Corp
, and Britain's BAE Systems, who had also bid for
the 27-month Joint Light Tactical Vehicle development contracts.
The decision by the two military services, posted late
Wednesday on a government contracting site, foresees initial
funding of $99.5 million on the program, with the remaining
funds to be spent in fiscal years 2013 and 2014. The Army issued
a request for proposals on Jan. 26 for the program.
AM General, which had previously been teamed with General
Dynamics, and Oshkosh had entered the competition only in March,
along with Navistar, which was initially part of a team with BAE
Systems.
AM General's overall contract was valued at $64.5 million;
Lockheed's was valued at $66.3 million and Oshkosh -- which also
built a mine-resistant, all-terrain vehicle for the military's
use in Afghanistan, was valued at $56.4 million.
Current plans call for the Army to buy up to 50,000 of the
new vehicles, with the Marines set to buy 5,000 more.
AM General welcomed the announcement, saying it would
produce 22 prototypes of its "Blast Resistant Vehicle - Off
road" or BRV-O, which it said was based on over a decade of the
company's investment in research, development and testing.
Navistar said it was disappointed by the news, but said
there could be an opportunity to compete for a production
contract once the engineering and manufacturing development
phase was completed. A spokeswoman said she was not aware of any
plans by the company to protest the government's decision.
No immediate comment was available from the other companies.
The Army's announcement on Wednesday said the losing bidders
could proceed to develop vehicles at their own cost and risk,
but needed to let the government know of any such plans within
30 days.