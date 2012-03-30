Pentagon details programs with big cost overruns

WASHINGTON, March 30 The Pentagon on Friday said three weapons programs reported critical unit cost increases of 25 percent or more in 2011, breaching congressional thresholds which usually trigger live-or-die reviews.

However, reviews were not needed for two of those programs -- the AIM-9X Block I Sidewinder missile program run by Raytheon Co, and a Boeing Co program to upgrade the avionics of the C-130J cargo plane -- since their unit costs rose due to Pentagon cancelation, the Pentagon said.

The third program, the Joint Land Attack Cruise Missile Defense Elevated Netted Sensor System (JLENS) built by Raytheon, saw a 215.7 percent increase in costs due to the Pentagon's decision to cut its orders for the tethered aerostats from 16 orbits to 2.