Pentair to appoint Trian's Ed Garden to board

Sept 8 Pump and valve maker Pentair Plc said it would appoint Ed Garden, founding partner of hedge fund Trian Fund Management LP, to its board.

Garden's appointment will increase the size of Pentair's board to 12.

Trian, which is led by activist investor Nelson Peltz, disclosed a 7.24 percent stake in the company in June. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
