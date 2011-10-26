UPDATE 1-Pentair narrows 2011 profit forecast

(Follows alerts)
Oct 26 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Pentair Inc
posted quarterly profit in line with Wall Street
expectations and narrowed its profit outlook for the full year.
Pentair, which makes water treatment and thermal management
products, forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $2.44-$2.47 a
share. It had earlier expected $2.42-$2.50.
The company's third-quarter net income was $51.1 million, or
51 cents a share, compared with $55.1 million, or 55 cents a
share, a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 58 cents a share.
Sales jumped 15 percent to $891 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 58 cents a
share on revenue of $886.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)
(ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; within US +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
ananthalakshmi.as.reuters.com@reuters.net)