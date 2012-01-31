UPDATE 1-Pentair Q4 adj profit beats Street

Jan 31 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Pentair Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat market expectations, helped by higher margins.

Pentair, which makes water treatment and thermal management products, said it expects first-quarter earnings of 53 to 57 cents a share on revenue growth of 13 to 15 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 56 cents a share on revenue of $888.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

October-December net loss was $134.1 million, or $1.36 a share, compared with a net income of $46.4 million, or 47 cents a share, a year ago. Sales rose 15 percent to $865.7 million.

On adjusted basis, the company earned 56 cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 54 cents a share on revenue of $865.4 million.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $37.03 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.