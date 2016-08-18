Emerson Electric to buy Pentair's valves business for $3.15 bln

Aug 18 U.S. factory automation equipment maker
Emerson Electric Co said on Thursday it would buy pump
manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves & controls business
for $3.15 bln.
The deal will help Emerson expand its core business as it
looks to shed its motors and drives and network power
businesses.
Emerson announced last summer it would seek to spin off its
network power division, which provides equipment and services
that stop mission-critical systems from failing including surge
prevention, uninterruptible power supplies and precision
cooling. It has since said it is also considering a sale of that
business.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)