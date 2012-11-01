Pentair posts lower third-quarter profit

NEW YORK Nov 1 Pentair Ltd reported lower quarterly sales and net profit on Thursday in a report that does not yet include results from the Tyco flow control business, which merged with Pentair last month.

Pentair, which makes water treatment systems and thermal controls, reported net earnings of $30.4 million, or 30 cents per share, down from $51.1 million, or 51 cents per share, a year before.