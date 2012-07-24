Pentair profit up 7.7 percent, helped by higher prices

July 24 Pentair Inc, a U.S. maker of pumps and filters, reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly earnings, helped by higher selling prices for its products, which are used in applications including municipal water systems and homes.

The company said on Tuesday that second-quarter net income came to $71.8 million, or 71 cents per share, compared with $66.7 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.