Peltz's Trian Fund Management builds up 7.24 pct stake in Pentair - WSJ

June 30 Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP
has built a stake of 7.24 percent in Pentair Plc and
asked the pump and valve maker to consider acquiring rivals to
consolidate the sector, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The activist investor has been in talks with Pentair CEO
Randall Hogan for more than a month and they broadly agree about
the company's future potential, the people said. (on.wsj.com/1IpcTev)
Pentair has around $800 million in cash to spend on
acquisitions but would consider funding a deal in stock, the
Journal quoted Hogan as saying last month.
Hogan has spoken publicly about his desire to expand the
company through acquisitions, the report said.
Trian Fund Management and Pentair could not be reached
immediately for comments outside regular business hours.
