Pentair shareholders approve Tyco deal

Sept 14 Pentair Inc, a U.S. maker of
filters and pumps, said on Friday that its shareholders voted to
approve its planned $4.6 billion merger with Tyco International
Ltd's flow-control unit.
The two companies will merge following Tyco's three-way
breakup, which is expected to be completed by Monday. Former
Tyco shareholders will own 52.5 percent of the new company,
which will be called Pentair and continue to trade under
Pentair's "PNR" symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company will have about $8 billion in annual revenue,
roughly doubling Pentair in size and making it the largest
player in its sector.