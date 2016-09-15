UPDATE 3-Britain's Informa to boost U.S. presence with Penton deal

* Deal to be funded by combination of new debt and equity
* Informa to buy Penton from private equity firms
(Adds investment returns for owners, stock price, paragraphs
11, 13-15)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
Sept 15 British business information group
Informa Plc said on Thursday it had agreed to buy
U.S.-based information services company Penton for 1.18 billion
pounds ($1.56 billion) to expand in the United States and grow
its global exhibitions business.
The transaction is set to be funded by a combination of new
debt and equity, including a fully underwritten rights issue to
raise 715 million pounds.
Informa said it will buy Penton from private equity firms
MidOcean Partners and Wasserstein & Co, which will receive 1.11
billion pounds in cash and 76 million pounds in Informa equity.
The deal will help Informa generate nearly half its annual
pro-forma revenues from the United States and make its global
exhibitions division one of the three largest in the country,
with more than 70 U.S. shows annually.
"We want to grow in exhibitions and trade shows, business
intelligence and information services. We see the natural next
rotation step for growth as being the United States," CEO
Stephen Carter told Reuters.
Penton owns brands in aviation, agriculture, natural food
products, infrastructure, and technology, media and
telecommunications sectors, Carter added.
Informa, which also publishes real-time news, research,
market data and academic books, bought U.S. trade show operator
Hanley Wood Exhibitions in 2014. (reut.rs/2d1RjnO)
Informa's global exhibitions business runs 170 trade and
consumer events annually, including the China Beauty Expo, World
of Concrete and Arab Health. The division accounted for about 22
percent of revenue in 2015.
"We see the deal as a major positive for Informa, being
earnings accretive and increasing its exposure to geographically
and divisionally attractive areas," Liberum analysts said.
The deal, expected to close in November, would add to the
company's earnings in the first full financial year since
completion. Liberum expects the addition of Penton to add 7-8
percent to Informa's earnings in 2018.
Informa's shares closed up 4.9 percent at 709.7 pence on the
London Stock Exchange.
Analysts also expect attention to switch to other potential
events merger and acquisition targets including UBM Plc
and Tarsus Group Plc.
For the private equity firms that owned Penton for a decade,
the sale represented a positive outcome, six years after Penton
had filed for bankruptcy.
Wasserstein & Co first invested in the company in 2005 when
it bought Primedia, a media company that later merged with
Penton. It will generate 4.2 times its investment. MidOcean
Partners, which invested in 2007, will see a return of 3.5
times, sources familiar with the matter said.
Morgan Stanley, Centerview Partners, Rothschild and Barclays
Bank PLC advised Informa.
($1 = 0.7553 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Liana B.
Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Sunil Nair and Will Dunham)