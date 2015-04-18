Billionaire mall developer A. Alfred Taubman dies at 91

April 17 Billionaire mall developer and
prominent philanthropist A. Alfred Taubman, who launched the
mall business Taubman Centers Inc in 1950, died on
Friday of a heart attack, his son said. He was 91.
Robert Taubman, who is also the CEO of Taubman Centers, said
in a statement to employees that his father died Friday evening
in his Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home after dinner.
"He was so proud of what this wonderful company he founded
65 years ago has accomplished," Taubman said in the statement.
"One thing that will never be taken from us is Alfred Taubman's
vision that will continue to guide and inspire us."
Taubman, whose net worth was estimated at $3.1 billion by
Forbes magazine, rose to prominence largely for his insights
into designing and developing retail properties, which
transformed the American shopping landscape, according to his
website.
Taubman Centers grew to own retail locations in cities from
Los Angeles to New York City, and now has approximately 3,000
stores operated by mall tenants under some 850 trade names.
He later turned his attention to philanthropy, establishing
and funding centers at Harvard University, Brown University, and
at the medical school of his alma mater, University of Michigan.
He also served as the president of the City of Detroit Arts
Commission, his website said.
He was indicted in 2001 by the U.S. government while
chairman of the board at Sotheby's art auction house over an
international price-fixing conspiracy with competing auction
house Christie's.
Sotheby's paid a $45 million fine in the criminal case and
Taubman served roughly 10 months in prison.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Mark
Potter)