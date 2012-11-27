Daughter of Anna Nicole Smith, 6, models for Guess

LOS ANGELES Nov 26 The six-year-old daughter of dead Playboy model and reality television star Anna Nicole Smith has stepped in front of the camera like her mother to model for U.S. clothing brand Guess, the company said on Monday.

Photos of Dannielynn Birkhead, who was five-months-old when her mother died in 2007, were released as part of a campaign for the brand's kids line.

Smith - best known for marrying oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall when he was 89 and she was 26 - famously modeled for Guess in 1992-93 shortly after appearing on the cover of Playboy magazine.

Dannielynn's father, photographer Larry Birkhead, told television show "Entertainment Tonight" that his daughter enjoyed herself on the shoot.

"The first thing she asked is 'When will I be on the shopping bags like Mommy?'" Birkhead said. "I know that Anna's looking at this and seeing how great this will be."

Anna Nicole Smith died in Florida at the age of 39 from a prescription drug overdose. Dannielynn was the subject of at least six paternity claims following her birth in September 2006. Birkhead was later confirmed as the father following a DNA test.