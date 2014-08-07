Beyonce to be honored and perform at MTV Video Music Awards

NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. pop star Beyonce, currently on a U.S. tour with rapper husband Jay Z, will receive a special award and perform at the MTV Video Music Awards this month, the cable TV network said on Thursday,

Beyonce, who received eight nominations, will be awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the show, one of the industry's top ceremonies that will be aired live from California on Aug. 24.

"As a performer, Beyonce has delivered some of the most memorable performances in VMA history," MTV said in a statement.

Beyonce, 32, earned nominations for best video and best collaboration with Jay Z for her hit "Drunk In Love," and will compete for Video of the Year against Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

R&B singer Usher and Australian rock group 5 Seconds of Summer will also perform at the show.

The Video Music Awards began in 1984 and helped propel the cable channel, now owned by Viacom Inc, as a player in the entertainment industry.

Singer Miley Cyrus shocked audiences at last year's award show in New York with her raunchy performance with Robin Thicke of his hit "Blurred Lines," which dominated the headlines. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Grant McCool)