UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Sept 6 Former "NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom Brokaw was taken to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, media reported Thursday, but Brokaw said he was just lightheaded after taking a sleeping aid.
"On the set of 'Morning Joe' this morning, Tom Brokaw felt light-headed. Out of an abundance of caution, he was taken to a hospital and is being evaluated," an MSNBC spokesman told MediaBistro.
Brokaw, 72, was in Charlotte for the Democratic National Convention.
"All is well Early AM I mistakenly took a half dose of Ambien and made less sense than usual. Made a better comeback than Giants," Brokaw said on his official Twitter feed, @tombrokaw. He was referring to the New York Giants loss to the Dallas Cowboys in a football game held Wednesday night.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources