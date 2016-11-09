AIG must defend Bill Cosby against defamation lawsuits

Nov 9 A federal judge said Bill Cosby's
homeowner's insurance company must defend him against three
civil defamation lawsuits in Massachusetts brought by several
women who accused the once-beloved entertainer of sexual abuse.
In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mark
Mastroianni in Springfield, Massachusetts left open the question
of whether American International Group Inc must
indemnify Cosby for damages he may be required to pay the women.
But the judge said Cosby's alleged sexual misconduct was
"too far removed" from his alleged defamation to free AIG from
coverage under a policy it issued in California, while the
sexual misconduct exclusions in a Massachusetts policy were
"ambiguous" at a minimum.
"The court cannot say ... that it was the intent of the
parties to exclude the kinds of claims brought in the defamation
cases," Mastroianni wrote. "If Cosby's interpretation is
reasonable, and thus the language is at least ambiguous under
these circumstances, he prevails."
Mastroianni said the indemnification question "must await
the completion of trial or settlement."
AIG had no immediate comment on Wednesday, and lawyers for
the New York-based insurer did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Lawyers for Cosby did not immediately respond to similar
requests. They have said AIG was required to cover Cosby's
defense costs against the women's claims, even if those claims
were groundless.
Homeowner policies typically cover personal injuries, such
as when a person falls down on an insured's property, while
"excess" policies such as Cosby's carry enhanced protections.
AIG had sought declarations that Cosby's policies excused it
from defending and indemnifying him against personal injury
claims "arising out of" sexual misconduct, as distinct from
personal injury claims such as defamation.
The women had alleged that Cosby harmed their reputations,
including through his representatives, by calling them liars
after they publicized their allegations.
Last November, a federal judge in Los Angeles said AIG must
defend Cosby against claims in a similar case by the actress and
model Janice Dickinson because the sexual misconduct exclusions
did not unambiguously bar coverage.
Cosby, 79, must still defend himself in a Pennsylvania
criminal case where he was charged with having in 2004 sexually
assaulted a former basketball coach from his alma mater, Temple
University. He has pleaded not guilty.
More than 50 women have accused Cosby of having subjected
them to unwanted sexual abuse in incidents dating to the 1960s.
The case is AIG Property Casualty Co v. Green et al, U.S.
District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 15-30111.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Washington, D.C.; Editing by
Tom Brown)