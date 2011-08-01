BarCap boosts Moravec's leveraged finance role

LONDON, August 1 (IFR) - Barclays Capital has promoted
Michael Moravec to co-head EMEA leveraged finance origination,
in addition to his current responsibility of running syndicate,
a source familiar with the matter said.
The move reflects the closer collaboration between Moravec
and Peder Oien, who was solely in charge of the origination
business until Moravec's elevation, the source said.
European high yield bond sales have rocketed in the last two
years, driven by companies refinancing leveraged loans. The
booming market has led to banks scrambling to ensure they do not
miss out on fees in this lucrative business.
Moravec moved to London in 2010 from Barclays Capital in New
York, and has more than 15 years of leveraged finance experience
at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers.
Thomas Egan has also moved, from leveraged finance Americas,
to the European leveraged syndicate team.
He will replace Jeremy Selway, who is expected to join
Deutsche Bank next month as a managing director in the leveraged
loan syndication team, which was reported by IFR Markets last
month.
Egan is a six year leveraged finance veteran, mainly working
on transactions for natural resources and industrial clients. He
worked at Latham & Watkins as an attorney prior to joining the
investment bank.
In Europe, Barclays Capital currently rank eighth in the
Thomson Reuters non-dollar denominated high-yield bond league
table with 5.1% market share and sixth for European high-yield
issuers in all currencies with 6.3% market share.
Recently, the investment bank acted as bookrunner on a
USD5bn drive-by deal for U.S. healthcare operator HCA and was
the left lead on Capsugel's EUR325m high-yield bond, both of
which priced in volatile market conditions.
In addition, Robert Anderson has moved from Americas
leveraged finance origination to syndicate. Anderson has eight
years of experience originating natural resources leveraged
transactions.
Christina Park has also re-joined the Americas leveraged
finance team and will cover technology clients. She has over
nine years of experience originating leveraged transactions.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Alex
Chambers)