BarCap boosts Moravec's leveraged finance role

LONDON, August 1 (IFR) - Barclays Capital has promoted Michael Moravec to co-head EMEA leveraged finance origination, in addition to his current responsibility of running syndicate, a source familiar with the matter said.

The move reflects the closer collaboration between Moravec and Peder Oien, who was solely in charge of the origination business until Moravec's elevation, the source said.

European high yield bond sales have rocketed in the last two years, driven by companies refinancing leveraged loans. The booming market has led to banks scrambling to ensure they do not miss out on fees in this lucrative business.

Moravec moved to London in 2010 from Barclays Capital in New York, and has more than 15 years of leveraged finance experience at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers.

Thomas Egan has also moved, from leveraged finance Americas, to the European leveraged syndicate team.

He will replace Jeremy Selway, who is expected to join Deutsche Bank next month as a managing director in the leveraged loan syndication team, which was reported by IFR Markets last month.

Egan is a six year leveraged finance veteran, mainly working on transactions for natural resources and industrial clients. He worked at Latham & Watkins as an attorney prior to joining the investment bank.

In Europe, Barclays Capital currently rank eighth in the Thomson Reuters non-dollar denominated high-yield bond league table with 5.1% market share and sixth for European high-yield issuers in all currencies with 6.3% market share.

Recently, the investment bank acted as bookrunner on a USD5bn drive-by deal for U.S. healthcare operator HCA and was the left lead on Capsugel's EUR325m high-yield bond, both of which priced in volatile market conditions.

In addition, Robert Anderson has moved from Americas leveraged finance origination to syndicate. Anderson has eight years of experience originating natural resources leveraged transactions.

Christina Park has also re-joined the Americas leveraged finance team and will cover technology clients. She has over nine years of experience originating leveraged transactions.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Alex Chambers)