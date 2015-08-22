Apple defends Dr Dre after he apologizes to 'women I've hurt'

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 21 Apple Inc. came to
the defense of rapper and Beats co-founder Dr Dre on Friday
following his apology "to the women I've hurt" as reports of his
past altercations with women resurfaced around the release of
N.W.A. biopic "Straight Outta Compton."
Apple, which acquired Dr Dre's headphone and music streaming
company Beats Electronics last year for $3 billion and made Dre
an executive, said the company believed in the rapper's
sincerity.
"Dre has apologized for the mistakes he's made in the past
and he's said that he's not the same person that he was 25 years
ago," Apple said in a statement to Reuters.
"After working with him for a year and a half, we have every
reason to believe that he has changed."
Dr Dre, 50, a founding member of Compton rap collective
N.W.A., the subject of Universal Pictures' box office hit
"Straight Outta Compton," apologized for his actions from 25
years ago, which included an incident with female presenter Dee
Barnes.
"I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head
with no real structure in my life. However, none of this is an
excuse for what I did," the rapper, real name Andre Young, told
the New York Times on Friday.
Dr Dre said he has been married for 19 years and is "working
to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the
way. I'm doing everything I can so I never resemble that man
again."
"I apologize to the women I've hurt," he added. "I deeply
regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of
our lives."
Dr Dre's representatives said he would not comment beyond
the statement sent exclusively to the New York Times.
The newspaper said Dr Dre pleaded no contest to assault and
battery charges in the incident involving Barnes and was
sentenced to probation and community service, while a civil suit
was settled out of court.
Barnes wrote an essay for Gawker this week in which she
rehashed details of the assault.
The incident was left out of the film that traced the
origins of N.W.A. and its members.
Two other women, R&B singer and Dr Dre's former girlfriend
Michel'le and musician Tairrie B, told the Times that they too
had been assaulted by the rapper in the past.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken)