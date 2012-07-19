UPDATE 1-TV host Fred Willard fired after lewd conduct arrest

July 19 Comedic actor Fred Willard was arrested
in Los Angeles for lewd conduct in a Hollywood adult movie
theater, causing the makers of a television show he hosted,
"Market Warriors," to promptly fire him on Thursday.
Willard, 72, known for roles in films such as "This Is
Spinal Tap" and "Best In Show" as well as an Emmy Award-winning
turn in the TV series "Everybody Loves Raymond," was booked for
lewd conduct and later released, said a police department
spokesman, who declined to detail the conduct.
Celebrity website TMZ reported Willard was caught by police
watching movies with his pants down, but that could not be
confirmed. Willard's attorney, Los Angeles-based Paul Takakjian,
disputed the reason given for the arrest, but also declined to
provide details.
"With all due respect to the individual officer, our belief
is that Fred did nothing in any violation of any law," Takakjian
said in a statement. "We will be working vigorously to clear his
name in this matter."
But the producers of "Market Warriors," which is made for
the PBS network by Boston TV station WGBH and debuted this week,
wasted little time in firing the actor as host of the program
about roving antiques buyers.
"Given the unfortunate news reported today, effective
immediately, Fred Willard no longer will be involved with the
'Market Warriors' series," the channel said in a statement. It
will re-narrate upcoming episodes using another host, Mark
Walberg, of its popular PBS program, "Antiques Roadshow."
The arrest, which took place Wednesday night but was first
reported early Thursday morning, surprised Hollywood watchers
who recalled the 1991 indecent exposure arrest of actor Paul
Reubens at an a adult movie theater in Florida.
Reubens, known for his childlike character Pee-wee Herman,
was riding high at the time following the success of his "The
Pee-wee Herman" TV show and several movies, but the arrest sent
his career spiraling downward. Only recently has it recovered.
Willard is a veteran comedic actor who has appeared in more
than 200 films. He most often portrays characters who seem daft
or absent-minded but are nonetheless likeable.
He currently stars in TV improvisational comedy "Trust Us
With Your Life," but that show's episodes were pre-taped. It was
unclear whether its network, ABC, would continue to air the
program or remove it from the network's lineup.