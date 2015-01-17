CBS Sports analyst Greg Anthony suspended after soliciting prostitution arrest

BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports qtrly net loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations
* Qtrly revenue from continuing operations $403.5 million versus $400.9 million
Jan 17 CBS Sports basketball analyst Greg Anthony has been suspended indefinitely by the network after being arrested in Washington, D.C., on a charge of soliciting prostitution, a CBS spokesperson said on Saturday.
"Greg Anthony will not be working again for CBS this season," the spokesperson said in an email.
Anthony, 47, was arrested Friday evening after making an agreement for sexual favors, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins)
* Qtrly revenue from continuing operations $403.5 million versus $400.9 million
WASHINGTON, May 3 The U.S. Navy has decided to delay by a year until fiscal 2020 the awarding of a design and construction contract for a planned new frigate, according to congressional testimony on Wednesday by two Navy rear admirals.
* Howard hughes corp says on april 27, 2017, woodlands master credit facility was upsized to increase facility by $30.0 million for a total of $180.0 million