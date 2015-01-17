CBS Sports analyst Greg Anthony suspended after soliciting prostitution arrest

Jan 17 CBS Sports basketball analyst Greg Anthony has been suspended indefinitely by the network after being arrested in Washington, D.C., on a charge of soliciting prostitution, a CBS spokesperson said on Saturday.

"Greg Anthony will not be working again for CBS this season," the spokesperson said in an email.

Anthony, 47, was arrested Friday evening after making an agreement for sexual favors, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins)