Justin Bieber allegedly celebrates egg pelting in security video

LOS ANGELES, April 25 Home surveillance footage
appears to show pop singer Justin Bieber celebrating and
laughing with friends after allegedly pelting a neighbor's home
with eggs in January, according to an affidavit filed by the Los
Angeles County Sheriff.
Bieber, 20, has not been charged with a crime in the case,
but if he were, it could complicate the pop star's other current
legal proceedings in Miami and Toronto.
Bieber's residence in Calabasas, California, north of Los
Angeles was searched by authorities on Jan. 14 in the vandalism
case and the affidavit was filed last month to obtain a search
warrant for the singer's Instagram photo-sharing account.
The affidavit, released on Friday, said Bieber is observed
to be "high-fiving" with a group of males and "Bieber and the
other males appeared to be laughing and celebrating," the
affidavit said.
The neighbor alleges that Bieber threw raw eggs at his home.
If investigators determine that Bieber might have caused more
than $20,000 in damage to the home, he could be charged with a
felony.
The singer's trial in Miami on driving under the influence,
resisting arrest and using an expired license charges is set to
begin in July. In February, Bieber was charged with assaulting a
limousine driver in Toronto.
The Canadian singer has since moved from his home in
suburban Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Fox television affiliate KTTV-TV first reported
the search warrant for Bieber's Instagram account, which
investigators are using to try to determine that a man in the
grainy surveillance footage is Bieber.
Detective Ginni Alvarez said in the affidavit that Bieber is
wearing the same white sweatshirt in the surveillance footage
and in a photo posted that day on Instagram, which is owned by
Facebook Inc.
Bieber's attorney, Howard Weitzman, did not respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Richard
Chang)