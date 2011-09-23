Olympian Carl Lewis drops New Jersey political race

| Sept 23
Sept 23 Olympic track star Carl Lewis said on
Friday he was dropping his run for political office in New
Jersey after a court ruled that he had not established proper
residency to run for the post he sought.
Lewis, 50, winner of nine Olympic gold medals, told a news
conference in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, that he would not
appeal a decision issued on Thursday by a panel of the U.S.
Third Circuit Court of Appeals.
The panel declared that he failed to prove unequal
treatment by New Jersey when it applied a four-year state
residency requirement to his run for state senate.
The issue of residency had dogged Lewis, who wanted to run
as the Democratic contender in heavily Republican Burlington
County, almost from the moment he declared his candidacy in
April.
The appeals court ruled on Thursday that New Jersey
requires residency for four years to run for the senate, but
Lewis voted in California in 2008 and 2009, and would have been
required to live there if he voted there.
His campaign manager, Chris Walker, said on Friday that
Lewis has no intention of appealing the decision any further or
running for the senate this year.
As for the future, Lewis intends to remain in New Jersey,
where he grew up attending Willingboro High School, which is
now tapping his skills as a volunteer track coach, Walker
said.
"He lives here, he owns a home here," said Walker.
Lewis also intends to run the Carl Lewis Foundation, which
raises money for school programs and children, said Walker, who
is also the foundation's executive director.
In addition, Lewis will continue working on food and
agriculture issues with the United Nations, and with a group
that provides support for people with intellectual
disabilities.
(Reporting by Dave Warner in Philadelphia; Editing by Barbara
Goldberg, Jerry Norton and Eric Walsh)