Ex-US insurance executive, Reds owner Lindner dies

CINCINNATI, Ohio Oct 18 Billionaire Carl Lindner Jr., who went from his family's dairy business to become an owner of banks, insurance companies and the Cincinnati Reds baseball team, has died.

Lindner was 92 when he passed away on Monday, American Financial Group (AFG.N), where he was chairman, said in a statement.

At one time he owned controlling interests in Great American Insurance Group, General Cable Corp, Hanna-Barbera Productions, Kings Island Company, the former Taft Broadcasting Company, The Cincinnati Enquirer, and The Provident Bank.

Lindner bought and sold a wide range of businesses from banana company Chiquita Brands International Inc. to the Penn Central railroad.

He bought the Cincinnati Reds, one of the venerable teams in Major League Baseball, in 1995 and bristled at criticism of his losing team, selling his majority stake five years later.

He launched his financial empire with a savings-and-loan and insurance company. Eventually, he shed many outside businesses except for American Financial Group, an insurance holding company with assets in excess of $30 billion.

The conservative Lindner was among those behind a Cincinnati anti-pornography group, Citizens for Decency through Law, that sparked controversy in 1990 when it tried to block a Robert Mapplethorpe photography exhibition.

Early on in Norwood, Ohio, he drove his family's milk truck on dates, and much later he was sometimes spotted driving one of his Rolls Royce convertibles.

He is survived by his wife Edyth and three sons. (Reporting by Joe Wessels and Andrew Stern; Editing by Jerry Norton and Eric Walsh)