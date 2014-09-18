Sophia Loren, Italy's national icon, turns 80 with book of memoirs

* Loren grew up in poverty near Naples
* Was discovered by future husband Carlo Ponti
* Thwarted advance by Brando with withering gaze
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Sept 18 Sophia Loren, Italy's national
cinema icon and eternal diva, turns 80 this week and is marking
the milestone with a book of memoirs revealing details of her
rags-to-riches life.
For the 300-page "Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow - My Life,"
Loren went into what she called her "trunk of memories" to fish
out old pictures, letters and notes from the likes of Cary
Grant, Frank Sinatra, Audrey Hepburn and Richard Burton, not to
mention Italian soul mate Marcello Mastroianni.
The result includes plenty of juicy tales, such as how she
stopped Marlon Brando's physical advances with a fulminating
glare and how Grant suggested they should pray to make the right
decision when they were falling in love on a film set.
The book reads like a who's who of world cinema in the past
60 years as it chronicles the life of an illegitimate southern
Italian street urchin who became one of the world's most
glamorous film stars.
Its title comes from the 1963 three-part comedy anthology
directed by cinema great Vittorio De Sica in which she played
three different roles. The "tomorrow" part appears to be her way
of saying her career is not over. Her last film - an adaption of
Jean Cocteau's "The Human Voice" - was released this year.
Each time Loren marks a major milestone it is almost a
national event, in part a bittersweet reminder that the boom
times she epitomised at the height of her fame are gone.
One television channel has been running only Loren films
all week as a tribute to the woman who won two Oscars, first in
1961 for her tragic portrayal of a war-time mother in De Sica's
neo-realistic classic "La Ciociara" (Two Women).
Photo exhibitions and roundtables are being held about the
extraordinary rise to planetary stardom of a poor teenager
discovered by a film producer who later married her and made her
what one critic called Italy's greatest export after pasta.
But, as the book shows, behind the mesmerising olive green
eyes and silken cappuccino skin of her youth was a will of steel
and an exceptional talent.
Such has been her unfading allure that one Roman Catholic
cardinal quipped several years ago that while cloning was
ethically wrong, an exception might be made for Loren.
FROM "TOOTHPICK" TO DIVA
The book starts with Loren preparing a recent Christmas
dinner for her two sons and four grandchildren in her house in
Switzerland. She retires to her bedroom to open the "trunk of
secrets", and begins telling her amazing story.
Sofia Scicolone (she later changed the spelling of her first
name to 'ph' and took the stage name Loren) was born in Rome on
Sept. 20, 1934, the daughter of a frustrated actress whose lover
had refused to marry her.
She grew up in Pozzuoli, a poor town near Naples, and
remembered begging for food from U.S. soldiers during World War
Two. She was so thin her nickname was stuzzicadenti (toothpick).
Her mother took her to Rome, where she earned a small income
for both of them by modelling for pulp magazines and winning
prizes in beauty contests. At one contest in the early 1950s she
was spotted by Carlo Ponti, who secured her first roles and was
for the rest of his life the chief architect of her career. She
and Ponti, who died in 2007 at the age of 94, were married for
five decades.
In the book she describes her relations with several leading
men and reveals how she cut off an advance by Brando when they
were filming 1967's "A Countess from Hong Kong".
"All of a sudden he put his hands on me. I turned in all
tranquillity and blew his face, like a cat stroked the wrong way
and said, 'Don't you ever dare to do that again. Never again!',"
she writes. "As I pulverised him with my eyes he seemed small,
defenceless, almost a victim of his own notoriety. He never did
it again but it was very difficult working with him after that."
Grant was a different story. The two became infatuated in
1956 when she was only 22 and already romantically linked to her
future husband Ponti. Grant was 52 and on his third marriage.
He asked her to marry him while they were filming "The Pride
and the Passion," and the book includes photographs of his love
notes. One says: "Forgive me, dear girl. I press you too much.
Pray - and so will I - until next week. Goodbye Sophia. Cary".
Prayer was a word that appeared repeatedly in notes from
Grant, who died in 1986. Another reads: "You'll be in my
prayers. If you think and pray with me, for the same thing and
purpose, all will be right and life will be good".
She also describes the 17 days she spent in jail in Italy in
1982 as part of a plea bargain over a failure to file an income
tax return. At the time she blamed her accountant.
The book is published by Rizzoli in Italy and is
due to be published in English in the United States in December
by Atria Books, a division of Simon and Schuster.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Michael Roddy and
Sonya Hepinstall)