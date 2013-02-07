Second bank accuses singer Mary J. Blige of defaulting on loan

LOS ANGELES Feb 7 R&B star Mary J. Blige was
hit with a lawsuit on Thursday alleging the Grammy-winning
singer had defaulted on a $500,000 loan - the second such legal
action against her in three months.
According to the lawsuit filed by Bank of America in New York
State Supreme Court, Blige took out the loan in 2005 and stopped
making re-payments in June 2012.
Bank of America said Blige, who has sold more than 50
million albums worldwide, now owes $511,324 in principal and
interest on the loan, which it is seeking to recoup.
Blige's publicist did not respond to request for comment on
the latest lawsuit, which was follows legal action in November
2012 by Signature Bank over an alleged default on a $2.2 million
bank loan by the singer and her husband.
The "Family Affair" singer's charity, The Mary J. Blige and
Steve Stoute Foundation for the Advancement of Women Now, was
accused in 2012 of mishandling funds and cheating scholarship
students.
Blige has attributed the problems at the charity to a former
staffer at the foundation and pledged to make sure that grants
and scholarships are paid out to send young women to college.