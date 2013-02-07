Second bank accuses singer Mary J. Blige of defaulting on loan

LOS ANGELES Feb 7 R&B star Mary J. Blige was hit with a lawsuit on Thursday alleging the Grammy-winning singer had defaulted on a $500,000 loan - the second such legal action against her in three months.

According to the lawsuit filed by Bank of America in New York State Supreme Court, Blige took out the loan in 2005 and stopped making re-payments in June 2012.

Bank of America said Blige, who has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, now owes $511,324 in principal and interest on the loan, which it is seeking to recoup.

Blige's publicist did not respond to request for comment on the latest lawsuit, which was follows legal action in November 2012 by Signature Bank over an alleged default on a $2.2 million bank loan by the singer and her husband.

The "Family Affair" singer's charity, The Mary J. Blige and Steve Stoute Foundation for the Advancement of Women Now, was accused in 2012 of mishandling funds and cheating scholarship students.

Blige has attributed the problems at the charity to a former staffer at the foundation and pledged to make sure that grants and scholarships are paid out to send young women to college.