James Yu leaves Morgan Stanley to join EQT

LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - James Yu, a managing director in
Morgan Stanley's European leveraged finance and acquisition
finance team, has left the US bank to join Swedish private
equity firm EQT, sources said on Wednesday.
Yu left this month, the sources said. Prior to joining
Morgan Stanley in 2009, Yu worked at JP Morgan for more than 15
years, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Yu did not immediately respond to calls. EQT and Morgan
Stanley declined to comment.
Morgan Stanley advised EQT on its acquisition of BSN medical
in June last year, which was a rare multi-billion euro deal in
last year's sluggish leveraged buyout market.
EQT acquired the medical supplies manufacturer and its
management from Montagu Private Equity for an enterprise value
of EUR1.8bn. The deal was backed by a EUR865m-equivalent senior
leveraged loan, arranged by Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP
Morgan, and Morgan Stanley.
More recently, Morgan Stanley advised EQT on the sale of its
stake in Danish software company KMD to Advent International in
October.
Yu's departure coincides with a new hire earlier this month,
after Morgan Stanley poached Yannick Perreve to join its
European leveraged finance and acquisition finance team.
Perreve joins from Citi where he has worked for 16 years.
In the past eight years he was a managing director in Citi's
European leveraged finance practice where he was responsible for
originating and structuring leveraged buyout financing for
private equity firms.
Perreve was also a member of Citi's senior management team
for European leveraged finance, reporting to Paul Simpkin, head
of European leveraged finance.
Perreve will have a similar role at Stanley, where he will
also be an MD and will work alongside Mark Walsh and Matt Naber,
co-heads of European leveraged finance and acquisition finance.