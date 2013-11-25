UBS shakes up DCM business

LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - UBS has revamped its debt capital markets business, launching an 'Event Driven Team' for its corporate business and merging its financial institutions liability management and capital solutions teams.

The corporate event team will seek to capitalise on the increasing opportunities in M&A and private equity markets, according to an internal company memo seen by IFR.

Isabelle Toledano, head of France corporate DCM and head of high-yield corporate derivatives marketing in Europe, will head up the newly established team, which will be used to promote strategic alliances within the bank.

It will also help different parts of the business engage more effectively with external clients, according to a source.

The new event team will include a number of solutions specialists: David Moore, executive director in FX; Marzia Barone, executive director in DCM; Sangitha Skandakumaran, director in DCM; and Thomas Jeulin, a high-yield DCM analyst.

All four will work closely with the strategic equities solutions group (SESG) and equity capital markets (ECM) through key contact Vladimir Tassev, managing director, EMEA, SESG.

Apart from Tassev - who reports to Jeremy Sloan, head of SESG EMEA - the solutions specialists will all report to Stuart Sweeney and Giles Borten, co-heads of DCM corporate at the Swiss bank.

In addition, UBS has merged its liability management and capital solutions teams. The new group will be led by Barry Donlon, who will report to Fabio Lisanti, global co-head of DCM. He will work closely with UBS's head of liability management, Mark Watkins, in addition to retaining his current responsibilities as head of corporate and capital syndicate.

UBS has endured a number of significant losses this year, including Johan Eriksson, who was EMEA head of global capital solutions, Anthony Tobin, a former syndicate official, and Eva Porz, who worked in the capital structuring department.

Elsewhere within UBS, Oliver Radeke has been hired as head of DCM for Germany and Austria, responsible for developing the bank's cash and solutions franchise across its FIG and corporate client base. Radeke was hired in October for the newly created role, having spent the past 14 years at Deutsche Bank, serving mostly as head of DCM origination and solutions, financial institutions, focusing on Germany and Austria.

He reports to Roberto Speranza, co-head of FIG DCM EMEA and head of Italy DCM. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Philip Wright)