Athina Onassis falls at Geneva show jump, horse put down

GENEVA Dec 12 Athina Onassis de Miranda, heiress of her grandfather's shipping fortune, fell at a show jumping competition in Geneva and her horse had to be put down, Swiss media reported.

Onassis, who did not sustain any apparent injuries, burst into tears when her white mare Camille Z broke a leg after missing a jump and crashing into the barrier at the annual Geneva show on Thursday.

Her 11-year-old horse had to be evacuated with the help of a lift, bringing the competition to a halt for an hour before a horrified crowd, the Tribune de Geneve said. The event's website carried a photo tribute to the horse saying RIP.

Onassis, an accomplished equestrian who turns 30 next month, is the daughter of French pharmaceutical heir Thierry Roussel and the late Christina Onassis, daughter of Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis. It was the fourth marriage for her mother who died when Athina was three years old.

Athina grew up in a village in the Swiss countryside between Geneva and Lausanne with Roussel, her Swedish stepmother Marianne "Gaby" Landhage and their children.

She married Brazilian rider Alvaro de Miranda Neto, an Olympics showjumping medallist who also took part in the Geneva competition. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Roddy)