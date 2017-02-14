YouTube, Disney ditch PewDiePie over anti-Semitic content

LOS ANGELES Feb 14 YouTube and Walt Disney Co
have cut their ties with influential Swedish social
media star PewDiePie after he posted a series of videos deemed
anti-Semitic.
YouTube said it had canceled the second season of the
comedian's reality show, "Scare PewDiePie," and taken his
channel, which has some 53 million followers, off its premium
advertising service.
"We've decided to cancel the release of 'Scare PewDiePie'
season 2 and we're removing the PewDiePie channel from Google
Preferred," a YouTube representative told Hollywood
trade publication Variety on Tuesday.
Disney's Maker Studios unit, which owns the channel, told
the Wall Street Journal on Monday that it was severing its ties
with PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, after an
investigation by the newspaper turned up nine videos featuring
Nazi imagery or anti-Semitic jokes.
"Although Felix has created a following by being provocative
and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case, and the
resulting videos are inappropriate," a Maker Studios spokeswoman
told the Wall Street Journal.
PewDiePie was among the most followed stars on YouTube, and
his videos have been watched collectively more 14 billion times,
according to the website. In 2016, he was on Time's magazine's
list of the world's 100 most influential people.
In a recent stunt, he paid two people in India to hold up a
sign that read "death to all Jews" and then responded to it with
criticism while terming it a joke.
Kjellberg, 27, defended his content in a Tumblr posting over
the weekend, saying he did not endorse hate-based groups.
"I think of the content that I create as entertainment, and
not a place for any serious political commentary," he said. "I
know my audience understand that, and that is why they come to
my channel.
"Though this was not my intention, I understand that these
jokes were ultimately offensive."
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)