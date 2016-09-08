Swimming-Lochte banned for 10 months by USOC

NEW YORK, Sept 8 American swimmer Ryan Lochte has been suspended for 10 months and will miss next year's world championships for his part in a scandal involving the U.S. athlete and three other swimmers at the Rio Olympics, the United States Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

Lochte, who won gold in the 4x200 metres freestyle relay in Rio, will also forfeit bonus money from the Games, the monthly funding he receives from USOC and USA Swimming and will not be allowed access to USOC training centers.

He will miss next year's national championships and will therefore not be eligible for the world championships in July. He must perform 20 hours of community service and will miss Team USA's post-Olympics trip to the White House.

Lochte, 32, admitted he "over-exaggerated" a tale about being robbed and held at gunpoint after a party during the Rio Olympics.

Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger, James Feigen, Lochte's swimming team mates who were involved in the incident, also received sanctions for violating the USOC's code of conduct.

"As we have said previously, the behavior of these athletes was not acceptable. It unfairly maligned our hosts and diverted attention away from the historic achievements of Team USA," said USOC CEO Scott Blackmun in a statement.

"Each of the athletes has accepted responsibility for his actions and accepted the appropriate sanctions.

"We look forward to focusing our energy on the Paralympic Games and the incredible men and women representing our country in Rio." (Reporting by Steve Keating in New York. Editing by Toby Davis)