'Scandal' actor Short charged in felony battery case

BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
LOS ANGELES, March 26 Actor Columbus Short, best known for his role as Harrison Wright on ABC's hit drama series "Scandal," was arrested on Wednesday on a felony battery charge, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said.
Short, 31, was involved in a March 15 incident where he was alleged to have punched and knocked out a male guest at a restaurant in West Los Angeles, the District Attorney's office said in a statement.
The actor was booked and released from Claremont Police Department in eastern Los Angeles County after posting $50,000 bail. The actor is due in court at a later date, and if convicted, he faces up to four years in state prison.
Short has a supporting role in ABC's "Scandal" alongside lead actress Kerry Washington, playing a member of Olivia Pope's covert crisis management team operating in the murky political world of Washington D.C.
ABC, owned by the Walt Disney Co., declined to comment on the incident. Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Cynthia Osterman)
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.