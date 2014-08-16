Ex-Zurich Insurance CEO, Goldman lead director James Schiro dies

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Aug 16 The former head of Zurich Insurance and lead director of Goldman Sachs James Schiro has died at the age of 68, the bank said.
The American citizen, who also served on the boards of Pepsico and Reva Medical, had retired from the bank's board in July after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
"We are greatly saddened by the passing on August 13 of our former lead director, James Schiro. Our thoughts are with his wife and children," Goldman Sachs said on its Twitter feed on Friday.
In 2002, Schiro became the first non-Swiss to lead Zurich Financial Services, later renamed Zurich Insurance. He spent seven years at the top and helped restore the then troubled insurer back to profitability.
Before joining Zurich, Schiro served as chief executive of accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. He was named lead independent director of Goldman Sachs in 2012. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Alison Williams)
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.