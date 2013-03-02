Schwarzenegger flexes muscles again in bodybuilding world

LOS ANGELES, March 1 Arnold Schwarzenegger is
going back to his bodybuilding roots.
The action movie star turned politician will become group
executive editor for the magazines Flex, and Muscle & Fitness,
writing monthly columns in the publications and their online
websites, American Media said on Friday.
The "Terminator" star, who began his Hollywood career as a
bodybuilder and went on to win five Mr. Universe titles, held
the same position at the magazines before he was elected
California governor in 2003.
"Bodybuilding has always been part of my life, and I know
Muscle & Fitness and Flex will continue to motivate others - as
it did me - to lift weights and lead a healthy lifestyle (and)
promote the sport of bodybuilding," Schwarzenegger said in a
statement.
Schwarzenegger's relationship with the two magazines goes
back to 1968, when he was just 21, and he has appeared on their
covers more than 60 times.
Schwarzenegger, 65, has taken a diverse path since stepping
down as California governor in January 2011, returning to movies
in films like "The Last Stand" and "The Expendables 2," writing
an autobiography, and launching an eponymous global policy think
tank at the University of Southern California's Los Angeles
campus.
Muscle & Fitness and Flex are part of American Media Inc
, whose other titles include the National Enquirer
tabloid, and celebrity magazine OK!