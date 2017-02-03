版本:
Lorenzo Servitje, co-founder of Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, dies at 98

MEXICO CITY Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.

Along with four others, Servitje founded Bimbo in 1945, and served in various top management roles during his many years with the company, one of Mexico's top international brands with a major presence in the United States.

"We will always remember him as a great man, a leader and inspiration," Bimbo said in a statement, announcing his death.

The company did not give a cause of death, but said he passed away on Friday in Mexico City. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
