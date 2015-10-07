Steve-O sentenced to 30 days in jail for anti-SeaWorld stunt

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 7 Stephen "Steve-O" Glover,
stunt-performing star of the "Jackass" movies, pleaded no
contest on Wednesday to charges he illegally climbed a Los
Angeles construction crane and set off fireworks to protest
against SeaWorld, prosecutors said.
A judge sentenced Steve-O, who posted video online of his
Aug. 9 stunt in Hollywood, to 30 days in jail and three years of
probation, Frank Mateljan, spokesman for the Los Angeles City
Attorney's Office said in an email.
Steve-O, who has admitted struggling at times with drug
abuse and mental illness, focused his ire on SeaWorld after the
2013 release of the "Blackfish" documentary that decried the
theme park's practice of keeping orcas in captivity and making
them perform.
He has called for the orcas to be freed.
Steve-O pleaded no contest to charges of illegal use of
fireworks and trespassing, and is scheduled to turn himself in
on Dec. 9 to start serving his jail sentence, Mateljan said.
In a post on Instagram, Steve-O displayed a cartoon of
himself in an orange jump suit standing behind bars, with an
orca in the next cell.
"I've become a clean and sober, dog-rescuing vegan, I must
say I'm ready to go to jail - not just because it will bring so
much attention to the plight of orcas in captivity but because
it's nice to let people know I haven't lost my edge," Steve-O
wrote in the post.
The stunt angered emergency officials, who called it a waste
of their resources.
Firefighters had placed air cushions under the crane in an
attempt to break Steve-O's fall should he plummet to the ground,
but he ended up climbing down.
As a condition of probation, the 41-year-old Steve-O has
been ordered to stay out of the Hollywood area where he staged
his protest unless he is driving through, Mateljan said.
He has also been prohibited from participating in a "staged
fight in public, feigned medical emergency" or any other
non-permitted stunt in Los Angeles County that is likely to draw
police or firefighters to a perceived emergency, Mateljan said.
Last year, Steve-O was cited with a violation of
California's vehicle code for altering a SeaWorld exit sign on a
San Diego highway to read: "SeaWorld Sucks."
His sentencing comes a day before a scheduled vote by the
California Coastal Commission on a request by SeaWorld San Diego
to expand its orca tanks.
