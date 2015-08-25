'Jackass' star Steve-O charged with staging crane stunt in SeaWorld protest

LOS ANGELES Aug 25 Stephen "Steve-O" Glover, a
star of the "Jackass" movie franchise who climbed a construction
crane in Los Angeles this month to protest the SeaWorld marine
mammal parks, has been charged with creating a false emergency
with the stunt, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
The performer posted video online during the Aug. 9 stunt
when he hung a small inflatable killer whale from the end of the
crane, set off fireworks and lambasted SeaWorld.
He has focused his ire on SeaWorld since the 2013 release of
the "Blackfish" documentary that decried the company's practice
of keeping orcas in captivity and making them perform.
SeaWorld has been under fire since the documentary and has
seen a decline in the attendance of its marine parks.
Glover was charged on Monday with creating a false
emergency, use of unregistered fireworks, storing fireworks
without a permit, possession of fireworks without a permit and
trespassing, said Frank Mateljan, a spokesman for the Los
Angeles City Attorney's Office.
Glover fired off fireworks during the stunt, and a search of
his home later turned up more fireworks which he had without a
permit, Mateljan said.
The performer faces a sentence of up to a year and a half in
jail and a fine of $1,500, plus restitution for the costs of the
city's police and fire departments in responding to the scene,
Mateljan said.
At one point, firefighters laid down a large cushion to
break Glover's fall should he tumble from the crane about 100
feet (30 meters) above the ground, local television station KNBC
reported soon after the stunt. He eventually climbed down on his
own.
An attorney for Glover could not immediately be reached for
comment on Tuesday.
Last year, Glover was cited with a violation of California's
vehicle code for another stunt on a San Diego highway, where he
altered a SeaWorld exit sign to read: "SeaWorld Sucks."
A spokesman for SeaWorld in San Diego was not immediately
available for comment on Tuesday.
The heavily tattooed Glover has appeared on MTV and in the
"Jackass" movie franchise, which depicts him and his co-stars
performing dangerous and odd stunts.
