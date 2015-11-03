版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 4日 星期三 02:24 BJT

Jon Stewart signs four-year exclusive deal with HBO

LOS ANGELES Nov 3 Comedian Jon Stewart, who stepped down as host of "The Daily Show" in August, has signed an exclusive, four-year production deal with Time Warner Inc's cable channel HBO, the network said on Tuesday.

For his first project, Stewart will produce short-form content about current events that will appear on the HBO Now streaming service, an HBO statement said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐