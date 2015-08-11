U.S. cites lack of seat belts, emergency exits in Tracy Morgan crash

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
WASHINGTON Aug 11 U.S. transportation regulators on Tuesday cited multiple factors behind last year's crash involving comedian Tracy Morgan and a Wal-Mart truck that killed one person and injured others, including driver fatigue and unused seat belts.
National Transportation Safety Board officials, in a public hearing to review the June 7, 2014, crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, said the passenger vehicle carrying Morgan had been customized, leaving few ways for people to escape in an emergency. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.