U.S. cites lack of seat belts, emergency exits in Tracy Morgan crash

WASHINGTON Aug 11 U.S. transportation regulators on Tuesday cited multiple factors behind last year's crash involving comedian Tracy Morgan and a Wal-Mart truck that killed one person and injured others, including driver fatigue and unused seat belts.

National Transportation Safety Board officials, in a public hearing to review the June 7, 2014, crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, said the passenger vehicle carrying Morgan had been customized, leaving few ways for people to escape in an emergency. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)