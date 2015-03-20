Children of comedian killed in crash with Wal-Mart truck win $10 mln settlment-AP

BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
March 20 The children of the comedian James McNair, who was killed in a road crash that injured fellow comic Tracy Morgan, won a $10 million settlement with Wal-Mart , according to the Associated Press, citing documents filed in New York's Westchester County.
March 20
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction