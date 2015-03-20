版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 21日 星期六 01:30 BJT

Children of comedian killed in crash with Wal-Mart truck win $10 mln settlment-AP

March 20 The children of the comedian James McNair, who was killed in a road crash that injured fellow comic Tracy Morgan, won a $10 million settlement with Wal-Mart , according to the Associated Press, citing documents filed in New York's Westchester County.

(Written by Alden Bentley; Edited by Alan Crosby)
