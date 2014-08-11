Comedian Tracy Morgan 'struggling' after deadly crash -attorney

Aug 11 Tracy Morgan's attorney on Monday said
the comedian is "still struggling" with his health two months
after breaking several bones in a deadly New Jersey highway
crash that has renewed public attention to safety in the U.S.
trucking industry.
"He's still struggling, but he's a fighter," attorney
Benedict Morelli told NBC's "Today" show. "He's had issues
before that he's fought through, and he's fighting hard."
Morgan, best known for his roles on TV comedies "30 Rock"
and "Saturday Night Live," broke a leg, several ribs and his
nose in June when a Wal-Mart Stores Inc tractor-trailer
slammed into a limo bus Morgan and his entourage were riding in.
Last month, Morgan left a rehabilitation facility to recover
at home and was photographed walking gingerly with the help of a
walker.
Passenger James McNair, 62, a comedian known by his stage
name Jimmy Mack, died in the crash near Cranbury, New Jersey.
The driver of the truck, 35-year-old Kevin Roper, has
pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and assault
by auto.
Morgan, 45, has filed a negligence lawsuit against Wal-Mart,
the world's largest retailer, alleging it knew or should have
known that Roper had been awake for more than 24 hours before
the crash and was not in compliance with U.S. trucking
regulations.
Wal-Mart said in a statement to the TV program it would take
"full responsibility" if Roper was considered to be at fault and
that it was cooperating with the federal investigation.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and James
Dalgleish)