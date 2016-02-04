Matt LeBlanc joins BBC's 'Top Gear'

Art imitates life? Kim Kardashian films cameo for jewel heist movie
NEW YORK Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper "Ocean's Eight."
LONDON Britain's BBC said Matt LeBlanc, former star of 1990s U.S. hit comedy "Friends", will join the new presenting line-up for its popular car show "Top Gear" when it returns in May.
The American actor, who achieved global fame as Joey Tribbiani in the NBC sitcom, will be the first non-British host of the show, the BBC said on Thursday.
"As a car nut and a massive fan of Top Gear, I'm honored and excited to be a part of this iconic show's new chapter," LeBlanc said in a statement. "What a thrill!"
Top Gear, one of the BBC's most successful and profitable shows, was taken off air last year after its star Jeremy Clarkson physically attacked a member of production staff.
Clarkson, along with his two co-presenters, are working on a new motoring show for Amazon.
British radio and TV presenter Chris Evans, who will helm the Top Gear relaunch, said he was thrilled LeBlanc "a lifelong fellow petrolhead" was joining the show.
HONG KONG Veteran Hong Kong actor and singer Andy Lau, one of the biggest stars in the Chinese speaking world, is being treated in hospital after being thrown from a horse while shooting a commercial in Thailand, he said on his blog.
NEW YORK Federal prosecutors brought two weapons charges against a hip-hop podcast host over a fatal shooting at a Manhattan concert venue last May, although he has not been charged with the killing itself.