Hugh Jackman has another skin cancer growth removed

"X-Men" star Hugh Jackman said on Monday he had another skin cancer growth removed from his nose, and urged people to wear sunscreen.

Jackman, 47, posted a photo on his Instagram account, showing a bandage across his nose. It was the Australian actor's 5th known basal cell carcinoma removal since 2013.

"An example of what happens when you don't wear sunscreen. Basal Cell. The mildest form of cancer but serious, nonetheless. PLEASE USE SUNSCREEN and get regular check-ups," Jackman wrote on the Instagram post.

Jackman, who also starred in the movie musical "Les Miserables," has, in the past, attributed his condition to not having used sunscreen while growing up in Australia.

He now gets checkups every three months, and has launched a range of sunscreens for children.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, afflicting more than 90 percent of U.S. skin cancer patients. Such carcinomas rarely spread, but if not removed, may damage or disfigure the surrounding tissue.

