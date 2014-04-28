Kickstarter, rappers De La Soul headline Webby Award winners

April 28 Crowdfunding website Kickstarter,
veteran hip-hop group De La Soul and a Harvard University
professor on Monday won Webby Awards, the annual honors for
Internet excellence.
They were joined by the likes of R&B singer Beyonce,
vacation rental site Airbnb and Twitter Inc's video app
Vine as headlining winners of the awards, which will be
celebrated next month in New York.
The Guardian, a British newspaper, won the best website
practices award for its interactive online feature on the cache
of government documents leaked by former U.S. National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
The Webby Awards recognize websites, online video, social
media, apps and interactive advertising.
The awards are given by the International Academy of Digital
Arts & Sciences. This year's judges include Kevin Spacey and
Dana Brunetti, producers of Netflix's Emmy-winning online drama
"House of Cards."
Every category in the Webbys has a "People's Voice" award
selected by a public vote. This year, about 500,000 people
voted.
Kickstarter, which lets groups and individuals fundraise
online, was honored as the "breakout" of the year in how it has
made "crowdfunding" a viable option for helping people get new
projects off the ground.
De La Soul, founded in 1987, was given the artist of the
year award for making its catalog of music available online for
free downloads.
Harvard professor and political activist Lawrence Lessig,
52, was awarded a lifetime achievement award for co-founding
Creative Commons, a copyright license system that makes it
easier for creators and users to share intellectual property.
Musicians Bob Dylan, Arcade Fire and Pharrell Williams all
won Webbys for their online music videos. Beyonce was honored
for her website Beyonce.com while her rapper-husband Jay Z
received a Webby for his mobile phone app that let people
download his "Magna Carter ... Holy Grail" album.
Other winners this year include satirical news website The
Onion, late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel for best viral
video for his "Worst Twerk Fail Ever - Girl Catches Fire" prank,
Airbnb as best travel website, and Twitter's Vine as the best
use of mobile and best social media website.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Jan
Paschal)