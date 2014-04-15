CORRECTED-Capital expert Howells joins UBS from Deutsche

(Corrects coverage area in first paragraph)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Nigel Howells has joined UBS to
lead the DCM capital securities team in Europe, the Middle East
and Africa (EMEA), a newly created role at the bank.
Howells previously worked at Deutsche Bank and will begin at
UBS in the middle of July. He will be responsible for
structuring hybrid bond securities for banks, insurance
companies and corporate clients.
He will also be in charge of managing capital experts
Victoria Van Tets, David Walsh, Sukhy Kaur, Rob Baston and Joppe
Schepers.
Howells will report to Barry Donlon, head of capital
solutions at UBS.
At Deutsche Bank, he advised European bank and insurance
clients on the issuance of hybrid capital. Howells worked at ABN
AMRO prior to Deutsche Bank.
UBS is seeking to rebuild its financials team after a string
of defections in the past year. Last month, Laurent Guyot left
UBS for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was hired as a
managing director of financial institutions group debt capital
markets.
Gilles Renaudiere, an executive director covering Nordic
financial institutions group DCM at the Swiss bank, left in
February for BNP Paribas, while Robert Ellison, UBS's co-head of
EMEA FIG DCM, left at the end of December 2013. Johan Eriksson,
EMEA head of global capital solutions, Eva Porz, who also worked
in capital solutions, and Anthony Tobin, who worked on the FIG
syndicate desk, all left the bank last year.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and
Philip Wright)